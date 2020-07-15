A 19-year-old man has been charged with a February 2020 murder, Wilmington Police announced Wednesday.
According to authorities, Marquis Crews-Foster was charged in connection to the February 16, 2020, murder of 22-year-old Wade Hammond around 10:05 p.m. in the 800 block of Adams Street.
Hammond was one of two men killed in the incident, the other being 46-year-old Lamont Davis. Crews-Foster was not charged with Davis's death, and officials did not address Davis or any additional investigative details in announcing Crews-Foster's arrest.
A New Castle County Grand Jury indicted Crews-Foster on July 13, and he was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $1 million cash-only bond.