An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to a mid-January armed robbery in a Glasgow trailer park, New Castle County Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, an 18-year-old victim walking home from the Salem Center along Albert Street in the Glasgow Trailer Court community on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, was robbed at gunpoint by Rashawn George, who took the victim's wallet and cell phone.
Police said surveillance video led them to George's identity, and a search warrant executed at his residence on January 22, turned up evidence linking him to the robbery, though George was not present at the time.
He turned himself in on Monday, January 25, and was charged with felony first-degree robbery, felony possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and felony aggravated menacing. George was committed to the custody of the Department of Correction in lieu of $126,000 cash-only bond.