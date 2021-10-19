Delaware State Police have charged two juveniles in two days for their roles in motor vehicle thefts, according to authorities.
Police first announced a 16-year-old Newark boy had been charged in connection to a Sunday, October 17, 2021, carjacking where a 27-year-old woman's 2016 BMW 328 was stolen in Brandywine Hundred's Fairfax section by a pair of men who pulled up to the scene in a BMW X3 SUV, one of whom implied implying he was armed. Both suspects fled from the Acme parking lot at 1901 Concord Pike in the victim's vehicle.
Troopers said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on that vehicle around 3:50 p.m. while the vehicle was spotted driving erratically along Wilmington's North Market Street, but the driver, who they identified as the teen, refused to stop and attempted to flee on foot in the 2000 block of Pine Street.
The teen was wearing different clothing than the description the victim gave for her carjackers, but was in possession of the victim's keys and personal items, according to authorities. He was charged with the felonies receiving stolen property and disregarding a police signal, as well as unlawful use of a payment card under $1,500, driving without a valid license, and traffic charges. He was committed to the New Castle County Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of $5,100 secured bond.
Police said they also learned the recovered BMW X3 SUV had been stolen during a carjacking at Total Wine on October 16, 2021.
In the second incident, a 15-year-old Claymont boy was charged with stealing a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu from a 47-year-old man who left the vehicle running in the parking lot of the Eagle Tobacco shop at 3505 Miller Road around 8 p.m. on October 18, 2021.
Police said the vehicle was located unoccupied in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, and observed the suspect returning to the vehicle a short tie later. Following a foot pursuit, the teen was apprehended and charged with the felonies theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest with force. He was released on $2,000 unsecured bond.