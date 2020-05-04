A Philadelphia man and Wilmington woman have been charged in connection to a February 2020 Dover-area homicide, Delaware State Police announced Monday.
According to authorities, Jason D. Calhum and Darielle Oliver, both 18, were connected to the February 25 shooting of 18-year-old Shiheem Durham, of Dover, in the parking lot between a McDonald's and Best Western off Pine Cabin Road and East Lebanon Road, near the Dover Air Force Base.
Durham was located in the area of the Premier Village Apartments dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 2 p.m.
Calhum was identified as the shooter, police said, and Oliver as a co-conspirator. Calhum was taken into custody at his Philadelphia residence on April 23, 2020, and is being held at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility pending extradition.
Once extradited to Delaware, he'll be formally charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and first-degree conspiracy.
Oliver turned herself in at police headquarters on May 4 and was charged with felony first-degree conspiracy. She was released of her own recognizance.
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit detectives continue to actively investigate the case and are searching for potential additional suspects. Anyone with information relevant to this case is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8441 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.