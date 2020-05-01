A 46-year-old man connected to the nighttime burglary of a home outside Elsmere was ultimately charged with multiple thefts based on evidence discovered in his possession, New Castle County Police said Friday.
According to police, Roger Dennis entered a home along Atlantic Avenue in the Richardson Park community overnight on Thursday, April 30, 2020, and opened the door to a bedroom where a female victim was sleeping in bed.
Authorities said the victim yelled at the suspect to leave and, in the process of leaving, he reached out toward the victim, but she slapped his hand away, causing him to flee. The victim told police she saw the man pick up a small white dog from her porch and leave the area, then discovered her driver's license was missing from her purse.
After police developed Dennis as the suspect, they said he was found to match the description of a suspect seen on surveillance footage from a vehicle theft incident along Matthews Avenue in the Elmhurst community, where he can be seen walking a small white dog before stealing a car while it was warming up.
Dennis was taken into police custody and found to be in possession of four driver's licenses belonging to four separate women. He was ultimately charged in connection to the Atlantic Avenue incident, the stolen vehicle incident, two thefts from the Friendly's in the Brandywine Town Center, a theft from a Newark doctor's office, a theft from the 400 block of Wooddale Avenue, and another vehicle theft from the Abby Medical Center.
He was charged with felony first-degree burglary, felony theft from a victim 62 years or older, two counts felony theft of a motor vehicle, four counts misdemeanor theft, and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He was released on $17,100 unsecured bond.