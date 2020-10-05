Authorities have discovered the body of a teen who had been missing since Friday, Delaware State Police announced Monday.
Police said 17-year-old Madison Sparrow has been found dead, and the case remains active and ongoing. She had been missing since October 2, 2020, when police issued a Gold Alert asking for help locating the teen. She'd last been seen near Farm Lane around 3:40 p.m.
A Facebook group organized to help search for Sparrow also provided an update:
Police added there's no public safety threat to the community.