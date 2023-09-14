A student at Hodgson Vo-Tech is charged with possession of a gun and drugs on campus.
Delaware State Police said the school resource officer was told by school staff Wednesday morning that drugs and a gun were inside of a student's parked vehicle. The 17-year-old male was removed from class and the vehicle was searched. A loaded handgun was found in a black satchel, and some marijuana was discovered as well.
The teenager was being held at the County Detention Center on $20,100 cash bond. Police listed these charges:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Juvenile (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon in a Safe School Zone by a Student
- Possession of Marijuana by a Person Under 18
State Police said there were no stated or implied threats related to the school, and the school day was not disrupted.