New Castle County Police on Friday identified the two individuals killed in a quadruple shooting in Claymont's Knollwood community earlier in the week.
According to authorities, 27-year-old Nathan Smith and 16-year-old Jasir Brown were the two of four victims who were shot and killed in the area of Balfour Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
A 19-year-old woman was also located at the scene with a gunshot wound to the arm, and a fourth victim, an 18-year-old man, was located after he arrived at an area hospital via private vehicle. He is listed in serious condition, police said.
Anyone with information or possibly video of the incident in question is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Kevin Mackie at 302.395.8133, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.