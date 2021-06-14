A man killed when he was struck by an SUV while mowing his lawn was identified Monday by Delaware State Police as 74-year-old Thomas J. Stubbs, of Camden-Wyoming.
Stubbs was killed around 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, when an SUV ran off the road and struck him while he mowed the area along a ditch in his front yard, authorities said
The SUV flipped over, pinning Stubbs beneath. A 59-year-old Camden woman driving the vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Authorities said no charges have been filed against the driver at this time