A 66-year-old Newark woman was identified by Delaware State Police Monday as the victim in a crash that occurred Friday.
According to authorities, Linda D. Marple succumbed to her injuries Saturday, March 21, 2020, following an accident that occurred the morning prior around 6:15 a.m. while she was operating a Chevrolet Cavalier in the area of East Chestnut Hill Road at Pearson Drive, near Todd Estates.
Marple was admitted to the hospital the day of the crash.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8484 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.