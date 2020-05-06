Delaware State Police said they identified a November shoplifting-turned-robbery suspect from November 2019 who pepper sprayed store employees and an off-duty police officer as a 26-year-old woman who frequents Newark and Wilmington.
According to authorities, Preyana Whie committed robberies at both the Macy's Concord Mall location and Five Below at 3632 Concord Pike, wherein she pepper sprayed individuals after being confronted while trying to leave those locations with merchandise for which she hadn't paid.
She's described as being 5'6" tall and 125 lbs. with a last known address in Newark but with connections to Wilmington.
White is wanted on two counts first-degree robbery, assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest. She's additionally wanted in connection to a 2018 theft incident.
Anyone with information regarding White's whereabouts is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8471 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.