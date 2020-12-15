A 37-year-old Pennsylvania man has been identified as the suspect responsible for shooting a Milford Police Officer in a motel parking lot outside Rehoboth Beach last week.
According to Delaware State Police, Evelio Rivera, of Reading, was responsible for shooting the officer, a member of the First State Violent Fugitive Taskforce working with the United States Marshals Task Force, during an incident in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Resort at 19540 Coastal Highway around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the suspect had fled from Pennsylvania and was about to be apprehended when he opened fire. The officer was airlifted to an area hospital and was, at the time, critical. Rivera was shot and killed during the same incident.
An investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is ongoing, with assistance from the Medical Examiner's Office. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.741.2727 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.