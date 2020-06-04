A 43-year-old suspect has been charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 32-year-old man in Wilmington's Hilltop section Wednesday.
According to Wilmington Police, Kelly Roberts stabbed a man in the 200 block of Lincoln Street around 3:15 a.m. on June 3, 2020. The victim, identified as Kevin Ramos, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Roberts has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $800,000 cash-only bond.