The victims in a fatal double shooting at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Friday morning were identified by police Monday evening.
According to authorities, 86-year-old Paul C. Marino and 85-year-old Lidia Marino, of Elkton, were the couple gunned down around 10:15 a.m. on May 8, 2020, at the cemetery at 2465 Chesapeake City Road in Glasgow, sparking a standoff in the woods between the cemetery and neighboring residential community Brennan Estates.
Lidia Marino was pronounced dead at the scene, while Paul C. Marino died a short time later after being admitted to an area hospital.
The suspect, identified by police as 29-year-old Sheldon Francis, of Middletown, shot the victims from the treeline of the wooded area, then retreated into the woods and exchanged dozens of rounds of gunfire with authorities before ultimately being "located deceased," sometime later.
An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist Delaware State Police with piecing together a narrative for why this happened is urged to contact them at 302.698.8557 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.