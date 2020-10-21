Delaware State Police identified Wednesday two victims who died in a boating accident in Bear last Thursday.
According to authorities, 63-year-old Clyde Knotts, of Newark, and 65-year-old Fernando Simoes, of Bear, were the victims in the boat accident at Lums Pond at 3125 Red Lion Road on October 15, 2020.
An investigation into the deaths continues, Delaware State Police said. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.834.2620 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.