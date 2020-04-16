Delaware State Police have identified the man killed in a pedestrian crash in the Bear-area on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Police said 58-year-old Daniel Blevins of Newark was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Route 40 outside of a crosswalk.
They said he was struck by a 63-year-old driver who had a green light, and immediately stopped at the scene after the contact.
Blevins was treated by New Castle County paramedics and Christiana Fire Company EMTs but was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash.