Delaware State Police have identified the woman who was killed walking along Route 896 near Bear Friday night.
Police said 49-year-old Michele Taylor of Townsend was walking near the bike lane of Southbound 896 near Madelyn Drive, when the driver of a Land Rover began to enter the right turn lane, which is separated from the through lanes by the bike lane.
Police said the left front of the Land Rover struck Taylor, sending her into the right travel lane.
One vehicle was able to avoid Taylor, but a second vehicle, driven by a 73-year-old Allentown, Pennsylvania man, could not avoid Taylor, striking her as well.
Both the Land Rover driver, a 46-year-old Bear-area man, and the Pennsylvania man stopped at the scene, and were uninjured.
Police said Taylor was wearing dark clothing, and not carrying a light, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Delaware State Police have not said if there will be any charges filed against the drivers.