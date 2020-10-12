Delaware State Police announced that 21-year-old Shakur A. Burrage from Dover was the victim of a fatal shooting in the nearby Rodney Village neighborhood Thursday night.
Police said they found Burrage in a car on David Hall Road on October 2, 2020, and their initial investigation showed he'd been shot after a fight with a still-unknown shooter who left the scene, according to police.
Burrage was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact Detective J. King at 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.