New Castle County Police have identified the man who was murdered on July 4th at a large gathering near Rosegate Park.
Police said 31-year-old Kirk Flowers was the man was the man killed the next day from his injuries, although there was no update on the health of the other two people who were shot.
“I extend condolences to the family of Mr. Flowers," New Castle County Police Chief Vaughn Bond wrote in a statement.
"Once again, I am saddened at the senseless loss of life and the endangering of several more lives. Since this tragic event occurred our agency has been tirelessly working to identify the suspect (s) responsible for killing Mr. Flowers and injuring two others. However, we will not be able to do this alone, we will need the help of the community. Therefore, we are asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the New Castle County Police Department or Crime Stoppers. Remember this information can be provided anonymously. The Flowers’ deserves this much.”
The New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigation Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Det. Jennifer Escheman at (302) 395-8110 or Jennifer.Escheman@newcastlede.gov. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or IM us on Facebook at New Castle County Police Department.