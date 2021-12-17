Three individuals attempted to carjack a 41-year-old woman while she was in a Brandywine Hundred pharmacy parking lot Thursday night, Delaware State Police said Friday.
According to authorities, the victim was in the parking lot of Walgreens at 802 Philadelphia Pike around 9:30 p.m. on December 16, 2021, when three male suspects approached her and one pulled a handgun.
The victim complied with their demands for her keys, then ran back inside the store. The suspects fled the scene on foot toward Duncan Road, taking her keys but leaving the vehicle, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8410 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.