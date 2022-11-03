The Republican candidate for the state's 9th Senate District which represents Christiana and portions of Newark, Pike Creek, Stanton and Newport, has filed a complaint with New Castle County Police over a pair of online threats.
Brenda Mennella told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show the first one happened via Facebook a couple of weeks ago.
"The first one was someone that called me a 'race traitor,' which I can pick whatever party I choose to support that's my freedom, my choice to do so," said Mennella who is African-American. "I was called 'a woman hater' which I have no idea what that means."
But the social media post went a step further.
"The person said they would exercise their Second Amendment right against me."
Most recently Mennella received a second intimidating post.
"The person said that 'oh when you get into office you're not going to do anything, oh I forgot, you're gonna get killed,'" Mennella said of the posting.
New Castle County Police confirmed the filing of a complaint.
"They said it was definitely a threat and they are investigating," Mennella said of the police response. "They contacted Facebook, and Facebook was subpoenaed but they haven't responded yet which is very, very shocking to me."
Mennella is running against Democratic incumbent Jack Walsh.