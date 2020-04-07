Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that took place south of Newark on Monday night.
Police said they were called to the 2000 block of Sunset Lake Road (Route 72) at around 11 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, where they found a 33-year-old with a gunshot wound to his torso.
He was sent to the hospital, but his condition was not disclosed.
Police said the alleged victim was home around when he heard a knock on the door. Upon opening the door, two men were standing outside, and one allegedly shot him.
There was no detailed description of the alleged suspects.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Carroll of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 302.365.8467.