Delaware State Police are investigating shots fired at a motel in Brandywine Hundred.
Police were called to the Days Inn at 5209 Concord Pike at 4:27 p.m. on Wednesday July 29, 2020. Troopers found several shell casings in the parking lot, but no victims.
Police said there's been no reports of any injuries. They also have no suspect information.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 1 at 302.761.6677. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.