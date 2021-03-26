Six Newark-area businesses along Capitol Trail were the victim of burglaries on Thursday, March 26, 2021.
Delaware State Police said they are investigating six businesses along Concord Pike that were the subject of burglaries between 2:31 a.m.-4:12 a.m.
The six businesses, and details according to police:
- Golden Palace, 1450 Capitol Trail- The suspects arrived in the front of the store at approximately 2:31 a.m. and forced entry through the front glass doors with an unknown object. Once inside, the suspects removed a bag containing an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.
- Buriram Sushi, 1126 Capitol Trail- The suspects arrived in the front of the store at approximately 2:45 a.m. and forced entry through the front glass doors with a crowbar. Once inside, the suspects proceeded to the cash register, where they removed an undisclosed amount of cash prior to fleeing the scene.
- Ole Tapas, 1126 Capitol Trail- The suspects arrived in the front of the store at approximately 3:21 a.m. and forced entry through the front glass doors with an unknown object. Once inside, the suspects proceeded to the cash register, where they removed an undisclosed amount of cash and an I-Pad prior to fleeing the scene.
- Tagpuan Philippine Cuisine, 700 Capitol Trail- Between the hours of 3:08 a.m- 4:12 a.m., two suspects made forced entry by breaking a glass window with an unknown object. The suspects removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register and fled the scene.
- Lock Optical, 700 Capitol Trail- Between the hours of 3:08 a.m.- 4:12 a.m., two suspects made forced entry by breaking a glass window with an unknown object. The suspects removed various types of glasses and sunglasses from the business and fled the scene.
- Perkins Restaurant, 700 Capitol Trail- Between the hours of 3:08 a.m.- 4:12 a.m., two suspects made forced entry through a glass window breaking it with a brick. Once inside the suspects broke into a safe and removed an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.
Police had no surveillance photos available, the limited description said they were males wearing dark-colored hoodies and masks.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 2, Criminal Investigative Unit, Detective Ripple at 302-365-8388.