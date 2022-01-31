New Castle County Police are conducting a death investigation in Christiana's Hudson Village community after a 41-year-old man was discovered dead in front of his residence.
According to authorities, the victim was discovered around 12:45 p.m. on January 29, 2022, in front of his home in the 400 block of Jacobson Drive.
Police said in a release that, while the death was "unexpected, the cause of death is not suspicious, and at this time detectives are not seeking a suspect."
Nevertheless, an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit is active and ongoing. Anyone with information or video pertaining to the incident is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Gino Cevallos at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.