New Castle County Police are investigating a report of a possible shooting in Glasgow Park on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Police said they arrived at the Park after 6:40 p.m. to find a large crowd near the basketball courts, but could not find a victim for the alleged incident.
The Glasgow Park drive-in summer concert series was also underway at the time.
Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating. Anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at 302.395.8110. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.333.