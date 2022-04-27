Delaware State Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at the Home Depot just outside of Wilmington on Monday morning.
Police said they were called to the location on Miller Road for a robbery that had taken place on Monday, April 25, 2022.
An unknown woman allegedly entered the store, and attempted to remove items from a secured display cage.
A store employee approached the suspect, who then pointed a knife at the worker.
The woman then allegedly took unidentified items from the cage without hurting the worker, and fled on a bicycle in an unknown direction while wearing a COVID mask.
Police could not provide a surveillance image of the suspect.