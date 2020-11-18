Dover Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery of an area pizzeria Tuesday evening, city authorities said Wednesday.
According to Dover Police, an unknown suspect entered Simaron's Pizza and Steak Shop at 415 West Loockerman Street around 5:35 p.m. on November 17, 2020, and waited for customers to leave the restaurant.
Once empty, the suspect attempted to jump the counter to access the register, and when employees intervened, he pulled out a handgun from his waistband, then fled after placing it in a backpack, according to authorities.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing New Balance shoes and an Under Armour backpack.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.