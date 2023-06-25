Police are investigating a bank robbery at the bank inside the Christiana Acme Saturday afternoon.
Delaware State Police said the Citizens Bank inside the grocery was approached by a man at about 12:30 p.m. on June 24, 2023, and he demanded money from the teller and branch manager.
The man allegedly threatened to start shooting, and the staffers gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, but were uninjured.
Police said a search of the area came up empty, and they have yet to release a surveillance image or video of the incident.