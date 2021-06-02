New Castle County Police are investigating after a man was murdered in the Cedar Heights neighborhood near Belvedere on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Police said they arrived to the 300 block of Cedar Avenue, across the street from the Absalom Jones Community Center, where they found a man with a gunshot wound in his upper body. They said they were unable to revive him with first aid.
Officials did not provide any preliminary information on the victim, or any motive for the killing, but Police Chief Col. Vaughn Bond called for help in the investigation.
"It is difficult to describe the anger and frustration of yet another young man who has lost his life to a senseless act of violence. The suspect(s) responsible for this crime must be identified and apprehended; however, the police can’t do it alone. The young victim leaves behind a devastated family who deserves to know what occurred and who is responsible for murdering their loved one. To withhold information only serves to intensify the excruciating pain that this family is experiencing so I am pleading for anyone with information to provide it to us anonymously.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. DiNardo at 302.395.8110 or by e-mail at David.DiNardo@newcastlede.gov.