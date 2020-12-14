A woman with a gunshot wound was found inside a Newark-area home that was allegedly broken into, according to New Castle County Police.
Police said they were called for a report of a home invasion at the unit block of Todd Lane in Todd Estates at about 12:27 a.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020.
That's where they said they found an unidentified 48-year-old female, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not give any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lucas at (302) 395-8110 or via email at Brian.Lucas@newcastlede.gov