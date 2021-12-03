A 58-year-old man shot his sister's 71-year-old husband, killing him, then turned the gun on himself in the Bridgeville area Thursday, Delaware State Police said Friday.
According to authorities, the victims returned to their residence in the 100 block of Emily's Pintail Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The woman went into the first floor bathroom and heard a loud bang come from the second floor, where her brother resided.
She exited the bathroom to find her husband shot, and fled to a neighbor's house to call police, they said.
Authorities said they arrived to find the suspect upstairs in his bedroom, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Both bodies have been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be performed on each to determine the manner and cause of death, police said. The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit will continue their investigation to determine a motive, but police said there is no concern or public safety.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.741.2727 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.