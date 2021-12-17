New Castle County Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in Brandywine Hundred's Bellevue Manor community Thursday night, and mentioned it occurred just 30 minutes after a failed carjacking in the same general area.
According to authorities, two men approached a 33-year-old woman who had just pulled into her driveway in the 1500 block of Seton Drive on December 16, 2021, and pulled out a handgun while demanding she exit the Mercedes E350.
The vehicle was later located in the Edgemoor Terrace community.
This was shortly after a failed carjacking in the 800 block of Philadelphia Pike, where three men approached a victim in the parking lot of a Walgreens had demanded a woman's keys, which they obtained, but fled without the vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding either of these ongoing investigations is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Michelle Burrus at 302.395.8131 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.