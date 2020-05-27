Delaware State Police are investigating two shootings that took place at the I-95 Biden Welcome Center Wednesday night.
Police were dispatched to the area of the Sunoco station at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday night for the report of two victims with gunshot wounds.
Police said they found the victims, and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment, their condition is unknown.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. C. Strecker with Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit by calling 302-834-2620.