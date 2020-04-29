New Castle County Police said they are investigating an incident in Edgemoor that left two teenagers with gunshot wounds Tuesday evening.
Police said they were called to the crossroads of South Rodney Drive and Bedford drive at around 7:00 p.m., when they found a 17-year-old male and 13-year-old female both suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg.
They were both taken to the hospital, with no word on their condition.
Police are continuing their investigation, but had no further details.
Anyone with information or video pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Jonathon Adams at 302-395-8110