Two Maryland men have been arrested following a shooting incident in Fenwick Island early Friday morning.
Fenwick Island Police were dispatched to the unit block of West Atlantic Street, where they found a Jeep Wrangler on fire and bullet holes in the siding of a house. They located six shell casing they believe were fired from a handgun.
Police believe the incident began outside the Seacrets night club in Ocean City, Maryland, when four women were waiting for a ride share when approached by two men, who offered to drive them home.
The women reportedly asked to be dropped off prior to the home, and one of the women paid the driver $35.00.
They then allegedly went in a different direction to their home to make sure they weren't being followed, before eventually heading home.
They then heard talking outside, and saw the passenger walking up to their front door. They told police they heard banging on the house, and later learned it was gunshots, with no one injured.
A description of the suspects vehicle was provided, and Ocean City Police located the vehicle and arrested the suspects without incident. OCPD has yet to announce the charges they may face in Maryland.
Delaware State Police issued a warrant for Andre Blakeney of Waldorf, Maryland and Finis Miles of Clinton, Maryland with the following offenses:
- 4 counts of Reckless Endangering 1st
- Criminal Mischief over $5,000
- Conspiracy 2nd
- Criminal Trespass 3rd
The Delaware State Fire marshal's Office also obtained warrants for the following charges:
- 2nd Degree Arson
- 2nd Degree Conspiracy
Blakeney and Miles both face extradition to Delaware, following any potential charges in Maryland.