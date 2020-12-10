A driver was shot on Interstate 95 southbound near Churchmans Road on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, according to Delaware State Police.
Police said the 27-year-old Newark man was shot in the lower body by a suspect in a vehicle as it passed by. The gunshot victim drove himself to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle is a dark-colored, mid-sized sedan with tinted windows.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Det. McCloskey Delaware State Police Troop 2 at 302.365.8392. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.