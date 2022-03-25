A 33-year-old Dover man is dead after he was shot while in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the Capitol Park neighborhood of Dover Thursday afternoon.
Police officials said an unknown man entered the backseat of the car parked on Senator Avenue, demanding the driver's property.
At some point during the incident, which took place at about 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2022, the victim was shot in the upper torso, before the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police provided no other motive or suspect information.