Delaware State Police have confirmed that a Saturday morning shooting in Brandywine Hundred was a murder-suicide.
The 9-1-1 center got a call around 7:30 a.m. from a home in the 1800 block of Veale Road.
Responding troopers entered the home and found the residents - an 87-year-old man and 86-year-old woman - dead from gunshot wounds.
Troopers say the man was holding a gun.
An investigation by the State Police Homicide Unit continues. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective B. McDerby by calling 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.