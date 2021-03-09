A man is in the hospital in stable condition after Wilmington Police said he was shot in the Northeast section of the city Monday evening.
Police responded to a shooting incident in the 1300 block of East 27th Street at around 5:20 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021.
They eventually located a 42-year-old who had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Police did not provide motive or suspect information.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Charles Puit at (302) 576-3628.