Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Thursday night at the Miller Road Shopping Center just outside Wilmington.
Police say they've learned a 34-year-old woman and 38-year-old man were both injured. The woman was taken to the hospital, both suffered non-life threatening injuries.
At the moment, they do not believe there were any other injuries from the shooting, that took place at around 8:24 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020.
The incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tenebruso of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302-365-8435. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.