New Castle County Police say they are investigating a shooting that took place in the Brookhaven development east of Newark Monday night.
Police say they were called to the Brookhaven Sheffield Manor Park at the end of Greenridge Road at around 8:15 p.m. when they found a 16-year-old male they say had been shot in his upper torso.
He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
Police reported no further information on the incident.
If you have any information and/or video pertaining to this investigation, please contact Detective Christopher Rau at 302-395-8110 or Christopher.Rau@newcastlede.gov.