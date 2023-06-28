A 23-year-old man was seriously injured after police said he was involved in a marijuana deal outside a Dover-area hotel Tuesday night.
Delaware State Police said they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head outside the Best Western on Route 10 just outside the Dover Air Force Base on June 27, 2023 just before midnight.
Police believe he went into the suspect's car attempting to purchase marijuana, and during the sale he was shot.
The unidentified suspect then fled the scene in what is believed to be a white Toyota Camry with passenger side damage between the doors.
The victim taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.