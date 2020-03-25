Someone fired a gun through the front window of a Newark home sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon, city authorities announced Wednesday.
According to Newark Police, a resident in the unit block of Plymouth Drive reported to authorities they'd discovered a bullet hole in their front window and police located a bullet lodged in an interior wall of the residence during the investigation.
The shooting was suspected to have occurred sometime between 7 p.m. on March 23 and 1 p.m. on March 24. A spent shell casing was located in the roadway near the home, according to authorities.
There were no injuries, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Newark Police at 302.366.7100, ext. 3474, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.