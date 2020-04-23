Delaware State Police said they are investigating a shots fired complaint southwest of Camden Wednesday evening.
Police said they arrived at the 9000 block of Willow Grove Road (Route 10) and spoke with two residents who said they were inside when they heard gunshots coming from outside the house.
They reportedly told police they discovered a bullet hole in the wall above their heads. Police were able to find shell casings outside the residence and on the road, but no one was injured.
Police continue to investigate the incident.