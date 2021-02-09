A 37-year-old victim was stabbed and carjacked just outside Newark Monday night, New Castle County Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, the victim was attacked around 10:15 p.m. on February 8, 2021, in the unit block of Sanford Drive in the Robscott community.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound to the upper body.
A red Hyundai Elantra with Maryland plates 5EK7640 was stolen.
Authorities said the victim became uncooperative as the investigation progressed.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Michelle Burrus at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.