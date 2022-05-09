A bomb threat shut down the Concord Mall on Sunday afternoon, and caused several minutes of chaos.
Delaware State Police say an employee of one of the stores received a text message around 2:30 p.m. from someone posing as a former store employee threatening to blow up the business.
In the minutes that followed some panic ensued, and people knocked over objects which then were mistakenly reported as gunshots.
Troopers arrived, evacuated the mall, and conducted a search. Nothing suspicious was found.
The mall remained closed the rest of the day.