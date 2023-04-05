A 42-year-old man is in stable condition after police said he was shot in Northeast Wilmington on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said they learned of a shooting in the 1300 block of East 27th Street at about 2:43 p.m on April 5, 2023.
They were able to find the man, and he went to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Hayman at 302-576-3967.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org