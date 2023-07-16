Gold Alerts are out for a pair of New Castle County men who haven't been seen since Saturday.
31-year-old Isaiah Cooper of Bear and 34-year-old Michael Hamm of Newark both said things that caused concern for their safety before they disappeared, New Castle County police said.
Police think Cooper, who's black, 6-3 and 170 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee, may have headed to Maryland, but they have no information regarding where Hamm might be.
Hamm is white, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with dirty blonde hair in a short "fade" style, green eyes and a beard.
He was wearing a white tank top and gray sweatpants when he was last seen, and Cooper was wearing a white tank top and black shorts.
Anyone who knows Cooper's or Hamm's whereabouts can call the County Police non-emergency number, 302.573.2800, go to the department's website, nccpd.com, or leave a tip on the New Castle County Police Facebook Messenger page.