Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help finding three men they said threw eggs at Republican political rally attendees over the weekend.
The incident occurred Sunday, September 13, 2020, just after 1 p.m. outside Crossroads Restaurant on Kirkwood Highway in Milltown.
Police said three kids, ages 5, 7, and 10, and three adults, ages 41, 44, and 70, were hit by raw eggs at the pro-President Donald Trump rally. U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke was also present. She posted video on Twitter, showing egg in a child's hair.
Today, in @JoeBiden’s town, a child was egged during our pro-Trump rally by hateful leftists. @DonaldJTrumpJr @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/2LGP0Jsnot— Lauren Witzke for U.S. Senate (@LaurenWitzkeDE) September 14, 2020
No photos of the suspects were available, but police described them as men, ages 20 to 25, who threw the eggs from a gold or white SUV as they drove by the rally.